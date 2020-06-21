EssenceFest Goes Virtual Next Weekend

CLOSE
Do you have the Coronavirus Blues! COVID put a damper on ALL OF OUR SUMMER! But EssenceFest to the rescue! Now of course we can’t all run to New Orleans as usually to take part in one of the best melanin filled events of the summer. However, we can still experience it right at home in our living rooms! Baby! I’ll be getting dressed for this party in my home weekend!

via. MSN

Hosted by Loni Love, the evenings will also feature musical performances from the legendary Patti LabelleJohn LegendIndia.ArieKelisSwizz BeatzDoug E FreshAndra DayNasBurna Boy and more.

Representing for the city of New Orleans will be PJ MortonMaster PBig FreediaTank, and The Bangas, in a special tribute along with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

You can expect to be uplifted by the voices of Kierra SheardKirk Franklin, The Clark SistersJonathan McReynolds, and more during Sunday’s gospel celebration, including a sermon by Bishop T.D. Jakes and Bishop Paul S. Morton.

Speakers include Stephen and Ayesha CurryTeyana Taylor, activist Tamika MalloryNaomi Campbell, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and more. Essence’s #BlackVotesMatter365 voting hub will also be a key feature of the fest.

Read More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/bruno-mars-patti-labelle-john-legend-and-more-set-to-perform-on-first-ever-virtual-essence-festival/ar-BB15Ju0B

