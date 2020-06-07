Doja Cat Donates 100k To Breonna Taylor

After working hard to save face after her racist rant; Doja Cat has donated 100k to help fun Breonna Taylor’s legal fees. Hopefully this well help her with admission back into the good graces of her fans after being cancelled just a mere 2 weeks ago. Best of Luck Doja Cat!

via XXL

“I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I am inviting you all to honor and celebrate her with me by donating whatever you can and signing her petition – the link is in my bio,” Doja wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Taylor. “I’m urging all my friends, family, fans, and colleagues to please donate whatever you can to her cause and to ALL the foundations that are helping us bring justice and demand change! We are all in this together and together is the ONLY way to demand change for a better world.”

Read More: Doja Cat Donates $100,000 to Breonna Taylor’s Justice Fund – XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/doja-cat-donates-breonna-taylor-justice-fund/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: