LOCAL NEWS: University of Akron Making Cuts In Athletics, Including The Loss of Three Programs

The University of Akron is making a lot of cuts due to the $65 million shortfall in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 14, UA has announced that three of its “intercollegiate athletics programs” will end after this current academic school year.

Getting the boot are men’s cross country, men’s golf, and women’s tennis.  Those eliminations alone will save $4.4 million.

“These decisions are very difficult, but they are important and necessary at this time,” said Director of Athletics Larry Williams. “This action aligns us with our Mid-American Conference peers in the total number of sports and is part of the ongoing effort to redesign the University to ensure that UA continues to invest in high-demand, high-quality academic programs.”

These changes that have been announced is supposed to give the coaches and graduate assistant who have been affected a chance to find new positions.

Also impacted by the cuts are “23 male and 9 female student-athletes.”

 

LOCAL NEWS: University of Akron Making Cuts In Athletics, Including The Loss of Three Programs  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

