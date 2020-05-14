CLOSE
Ohio
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio to Have Gyms and Fitness Centers to Reopen on May 26

For all of fitness and health fanatics, there is finally some good news out there!

It has now been announced by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted that all of the Ohio gyms and fitness centers will reopen on May 26, after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan from Gov. Mike DeWine, the relaunch will come with a lot of changes.

The announcement also comes with a new set of protocols, as recommended by the state-assembled advisory board.

All of that new information is set to come out soon.

This comes a relief for those involved with gyms and fitness centers, as they were getting nervous as to when they would open back up, even taking drastic action against the State of Ohio:

On Tuesday, a group of 35 gym owners filed a class-action lawsuit with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and the Lake County General Health District as defendants.

It is not known what is the status of the lawsuit at this point.

Now, after seeing retail, restaurant, and personal business industries get reopen dates, it is finally time to see the places where we workout to get their due date at last.

 

Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths.

