Is NBA Young Boy Giving Up Music?

It would be a lie to say NBA Young Boy hasn’t had a very stressful month. But has he reached his breaking point? His fans are all worried about him, and it looks like he’s taking a break from the music industry to get his life together. It doesn’t sound like a bad idea for him at all.

via ALLHIPHOP

On April 19, NBA YoungBoy tweeted “Suicide¿” with no further explanation. After uploading a promotional video for an upcoming release, he returned to Twitter on Tuesday to write, “After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE.” It is not clear if the phrase “better situation” was connected to YoungBoy’s personal well being or business-related conditions.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: