This story gave me all the feels! YG catches a bad rap for being involved in relationship drama, to beef in the streets. Today though he’s being highlighted for his heart to give back through his nonprofit organaztion 4Hunnid Ways. Kudo’s to him for serving the community that raised and supported him. via TMZ YG is taking a hands-on approach to giving back … dropping off care packages filled with what have become crucial items these days.

The rapper’s nonprofit org 4Hunnid Ways is sending $10k worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) to dozens of families in Emergency Crisis Housing in Central Los Angeles. The packages have masks, gloves, sanitizer detergent, clothes, board games water, diapers, bottles and other toys.

In total, YG and co. are helping more than 100 families. Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: