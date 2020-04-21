Tekashi69 Spares No Expense Since Release From Prison

I would have thought that fighting that case would have put a dent in Tekashi’s pocket. But this is the reason our parents teach us not to count other people’s money. Tekashi has been on an impressive shopping spree since his release from prison two weeks ago. From a fleet of new cars to new jewelry.

Via The SOURCE

the rapper has been spending heavily on cars and jewels to reassert himself. The fleet of luxury vehicles reportedly includes an Aventador, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and a Range Rover.

He also has been splurging on ice buying 4 watches including a Richard Mille. He also dropped $300,000 on a chain with a pendant shaped like a shark.

Source

