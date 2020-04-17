Akon Steps Up Again To Defend Tekashi 69

6ix9ine was recently released from prison earlier than expected due to COVID19. A lot of people have mixed emotions about how they feel about Tekashi, but one person, in particular, has a soft heart concerning the kid. Akon has been in the news before for standing up for Tekashi, but he recently reiterated his feelings about him in a recent interview with hnhh.

“With Tekashi it’s a little different because he comes from a generation that really didn’t have no moral ethic,” he said in an interview. “I can’t really speak on why he would do that, but most likely it’s for the obvious reasons. But everyone goes through something in their lives that propels them to do things that they feel is in the best interest of themselves. And I think, you really can’t blame him, if what he’s saying is the truth.”

Now that the rainbow-haired artist is out of prison, he’s singing that same tune, even going one step further and referring to the Brooklyn star as his “lil man.”

