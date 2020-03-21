CLOSE
Ohio: Kroger To Dedicate Hours For Seniors & High-Risk Customers

The company joins others to make sure seniors are not left out to prepare for this state emergency.

It was announced Friday that Kroger stores in Ohio will start setting dedicated hours for senior citizens and high-risk customers. This new set times will begin on Monday, March 23.

According to 10TV, “Ohio stores will dedicate the first hour of shopping on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors (60+) and other higher-risk customers, as defined by the CDC.”

A spokesperson for the company encourages customers to shop Monday, Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Kroger wants to provide these groups with the ability to purchase the items they need when fewer shoppers are present,” said Amy McCormick, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Columbus. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We thank our customers for their kind consideration, as we provide these special hours for seniors and those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Kroger will also begin closing at 9 p.m. starting Saturday, March 21 to restock and clean.

Kroger Pharmacy will also close at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and provide weekend hours, which varies by location.

Source: 10TV

Ohio: Kroger To Dedicate Hours For Seniors & High-Risk Customers  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

