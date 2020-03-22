CLOSE
News
HomeNews

6 bodies recovered after water sweeps cars from Indiana road

Downtown Cincinnati

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One

LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall.

Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter says the the boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek.

The bodies of his sisters and the three siblings’ 35-year-old mother, Felina Lewis, were recovered Friday.

Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall.

Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter says the the boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek.

The bodies of his sisters and the three siblings’ 35-year-old mother, Felina Lewis, were recovered Friday.

The victims from the other vehicle were identified as 47-year-old Shawn Roberts and 48-year-old Burton Spurlock. Both men’s bodies were found Friday. All of the victims were from Laurel.

Read more SOURCE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
15 items
The Weeknd Drops ‘After Hours’ LP Just In…
 2 days ago
03.20.20
Duke Deuce ft. Lil Yachty & Turnt Lil…
 2 days ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 2 days ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 2 days ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close