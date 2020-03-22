6 bodies recovered after water sweeps cars from Indiana road

LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall.

Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall. Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter says the the boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek. The bodies of his sisters and the three siblings’ 35-year-old mother, Felina Lewis, were recovered Friday. The victims from the other vehicle were identified as 47-year-old Shawn Roberts and 48-year-old Burton Spurlock. Both men’s bodies were found Friday. All of the victims were from Laurel. Read more SOURCE

