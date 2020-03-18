Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Allegedly Compares DeAndre Hopkins To Aaron Hernandez

While being interviewed Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up!”, Michael Irvin said he spoke to DeAndre Hopkins to get his take on his recent trade from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals. Irvin said that during that conversation Hopkins offered details over a meeting he and O’Brien had while he was a member of the Texans.
“He said, ‘Michael, it was a bit of a power struggle there’ because he said Coach O’Brien thought he had too much influence over the locker room,” Irvin said on the broadcast. “He called DeAndre Hopkins in a meeting to talk about this and kind of just hash it out and in that meeting, he started the meeting with telling DeAndre Hopkins this, which blew my mind when DeAndre told me this, he said ‘The last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez.’ ”
Irvin continued to say that Hopkins told him it “blew my mind” that O’Brien “would equate me with Aaron Hernandez.”
RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins Pledges Playoff Game Check To Help With Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral Costs
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots from 2010-12 during the time when O’Brien was the team’s quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator. In 2015, Hernandez was convicted of the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. He was found dead in his cell in 2017.
Irvin said Hopkins told him the meeting “just deteriorated” from there.
“He got into talking about DeAndre Hopkins, ’cause DeAndre Hopkins has a few kids from different women, and he told DeAndre that he doesn’t like his baby mamas around sometimes,” Irvin said.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, earning his third-consecutive all-pro and Pro Bowl selection.
The story blew up, especially on social media. Hopkins took twitter to share his thoughts on the situation.
“This is being blown way out of proportion,” Hopkins tweeted. “As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals.”
Highest Paid NFL Players
Highest Paid NFL Players
1. Russell Wilson- Seattle Seahawks1 of 8
2. Matt Ryan- Atlanta Falcons2 of 8
3. Kirk Cousins- Minnesota Vikings3 of 8
4. Jimmy Garoppolo- San Francisco 49ers4 of 8
5. Matthew Stafford- Detroit Lions5 of 8
6. Derek Carr- Oakland Raiders6 of 8
7. Andrew Luck- Indianapolis Colts7 of 8
8. Khalil Mack- Chicago Bears8 of 8
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Allegedly Compares DeAndre Hopkins To Aaron Hernandez was originally published on blackamericaweb.com