Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Isaac Hayes III Telling Her To “Get Out” Of Hollywood

The Atlanta-based record producer suggested Los Angeles is changing the Houston-bred rapper.

“[Megan Thee Stallion]. I am a big fan of your movement but since you moved to L.A. them last 2 records don’t hit like them first 2 records. Now you laid up in the bed with [G-Eazy]. Please #GetOut of Hollywood,” tweeted Isaac Hayes III on February 3.

The son of legendary Soul singer Isaac Hayes offered that opinion after Megan’s recent songs “Diamonds” and “B.I.T.C.H.” did not have the same cultural impact as “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer.” The 44-year-old Georgia resident was also referring to the viral footage of Meg cuddling with Bay Area rhymer G-Eazy.

Megan was asked about Hayes III’s Hollywood comments during an interview on The Breakfast Club. The 25-year-old Texan insisted that Los Angeles does not impact the quality of her music.

She also stated, “I don’t know him and he don’t know me. So he can’t say none of that. I guess you just go off what you hear from another guy and you wanna run with that. But I don’t know that man.”

Even though Megan Thee Stallion is in the middle of a legal dispute with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment independent label over contract negotiations, the Houston rapstress released Suga today (March 6). The 9-track EP features Kehlani and Gunna.