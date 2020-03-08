Was Offset Beaten By Lil Baby’s Crew?

On Friday, a couple of Quality Control artists got into it with Lil Baby’s crew and it seemed like Offset caught a bad one. “The Innanets” said that the Migo was beaten and stripped down to his boxers, but there are no “receipts” of this. Offset has ceased following Lil Baby on IG and that is a big deal for both men.
Lil Baby has denied involvement in the assault of big homie.
Nothing formal about that, but I think he had to double down on the rumor denial.
Meanwhile, Offset it out here living his best life…as an actor!
Make the call. Lives are at stake in Sunday’s new episode! #NCISLA @OffsetYRN
