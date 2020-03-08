CLOSE
Was Offset Beaten By Lil Baby's Crew?

Lil Baby has responded to allegations that his posse beat down Offset!
(AllHipHop Rumors) The young eats itself. And this seems to be the case right now. The homie Offset was once one of the most feared dudes in the rap game. Remember when he was the “thug” of The Migos? The one that was in jail and whatever? Well, things have changed a lot.

On Friday, a couple of Quality Control artists got into it with Lil Baby’s crew and it seemed like Offset caught a bad one. “The Innanets” said that the Migo was beaten and stripped down to his boxers, but there are no “receipts” of this. Offset has ceased following Lil Baby on IG and that is a big deal for both men.

Lil Baby has denied involvement in the assault of big homie.

Nothing formal about that, but I think he had to double down on the rumor denial.

Meanwhile, Offset it out here living his best life…as an actor!

Make the call. Lives are at stake in Sunday’s new episode! 😱😳 @OffsetYRN

