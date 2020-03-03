CLOSE
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

Sabrina Dhowre Elba’s beauty is breathtaking. Its what caught Idris Elba’s eye in the first place. The two met at a scant bar in Vancouver and it was love at first sight. It’s a fairytale. Elba and Dhowre went on to tie the knot and have been in wedded bliss ever since.

Sabrina covers DuJor Magazine’s Spring digital cover, photographed by none other than her equally as exquisite looking husband Idris Elba. Have you seen a more beautiful couple?

“I feel very blessed that I met my soul mate. Who just happens to be Idris Elba,” she told the high fashion glossy. Sabrina shared the cover on her social media pages, praising her husband for his many talents.

“This one was beyond special….photographed by my amazing husband. Your endless talent never ceases to amaze me. I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

Idris was equally overjoyed to showcase his photography skills and gorgeous wife. I had the honour of photographing my beautiful wife @SabrinaElba for the cover of @dujurmedia. What an amazing experience! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen,” he captioned a shot of the cover.

Sabrina dazzled in Dolce & Gabanna on the cover. She donned Boss, Chopard and Victoria Beckham and wore jewels by Buccellati Milan.

Catch the full story in the Spring 2020 issue of DuJour.

