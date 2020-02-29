Megan Thee Stallion Planning To Open An Assisted Living Center

Megan Thee Stallion wants to honor her grandmother’s legacy by finishing school and opening an assisted living center for elderly people.

Megan Thee Stallion is determined to honor her late grandmother by completing her healthcare management degree.

The rapper lost both her mother Holly, who also acted as her manager, and her grandmother last March, but overcame the trauma of their loss to release her “Fever” mixtape and her first hit, “Hot Girl Summer.”

Although she’s now a rising star and is on the cover of Rolling Stone’s March issue, she says her grandparent has made her determined to finish her course at Texas Southern University and open her own assisted living homes.

“My grandmother would be very p##sed off at me if I just stopped college right now,” she told the music magazine. “My mother would’ve been like, ‘It don’t matter.’ I got to get this degree. I already started it, and I’m interested in what I’m doing because I want to open up assisted-living facilities in the city.”

