Mike Tyson Debuts Weed Strain Honoring 1987 Victory Over Tony Tucker

ow who wanna smoke Iron Mike inspired weed? A Las Vegas dispensary exclusively sells the boxer’s new sticky-icky that will knock you out.

Mike Tyson is known for a few things.

He is known to knock a nukka out, the tiger tattoo and his voice.

The Brownsville boxer is also known for getting high. He even opened a resort targeting cannabis huff-puffers back in 2018.

Now, he is on a mission to tie all of his infamous-osity into one venture, and this new business will surely leave a one-two punch.

Iron Mike is going into selling that sticky-icky.

Partnering with Planet 13 Holdings, a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, he and his Tyson Ranch will sell this strand of bud called Undisputed 87 at the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore.

According to the press release, Undisputed 87’s name is inspired by Tyson’s 1987 fight with Tony Tucker and becoming the Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the world unifying the WBA, WBC, and IBF Heavyweight championship belts.

