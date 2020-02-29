Chicago Mayor Wants Jussie Smollett Prosecuted

After wasting millions of dollars, the City of Chicago wants Jussie Smollett to pay the price for expenses the cops exhausted trying to investigate his “fake” assault.

Ain’t nobody messing with Jussie Smollett. Not the “Empire producers.” Not the Chicago police. And most certainly not the Windy City’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot believes Jussie, who famously played Jamal Lyons on the Fox hit show, “Empire,” should be held accountable for all of the outrages he caused during last year’s false report of an assault.

“He needs to face the charges.” Mayor Lightfoot said. “He committed a crime, and he needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and we are going to continue to aggressively make him accountable for the wasted police resources that went into investigating what turned out to be a total hoax.”

read more