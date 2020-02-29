Is 50 Cent The Newest CEO Of Def Jam?

Rap star 50 Cent thinks he would be the best candidate to take over Def Jam Records after Eminem’s manager stepped down from the job.

50 Cent has proven that he is a good label head, with his G-Unit artists racking up platinum and gold albums, millions of streams and a gang of Billboard chart-toppers.

50 Cent has also established himself as a great businessman. Whether we are talking investments, music, film and television or products, he seems to know what he is doing.

Whether we are talking about being a creative, marketing, or promotion, hardly anyone can outdo him.

So when he tweeted that he would be replacing Paul Rosenberg as the President of Def Jam, why would we even doubt that?

Fif took to Twitter and set the Hip-Hop world on fire. He declared in a way that only the South Jamaica lyricist knows how to, boldly, that he would be taking the seat left vacant last week by Eminem’s top guy.

He said, “I have decided to take the Job at Def Jam. somebody gotta do it, who better then me. 🤷🏽‍♂️”