Da Baby’s Girl MeMe Says She’s Aint Going Anywhere!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

If you haven’t been in the loop with all the drama transpiring between Da Baby and his daughter’s mother, MeMe, here’s what’s going on.

Da Baby recently confessed to impregnating another woman while he and MeMe were on a break. She recently exposed him via social media for being controlling and not being loyal.

We were sure that this was the final straw for these two, but MeMe said she is going to rock with her baby’s daddy til the wheels fall off.

In a response to a question ( Do u miss dababy? Y’all was beautiful together!) a follower asked on Instagram, MeMe said, “Miss him? Dats Me.”

