You Care: Mo’Nique Comes For Richer More Famous Oprah, Again

Mo’Nique is going to keep fighting her battles. The comedienne and actress has once again come for Oprah Winfrey.

This time, Mo’Nique took O to task for not having the same energy for Harvey Weinstein as the mogul apparently did for Michael Jackson (Leaving Neverland) and Russell Simmons (On The Record…which she removed herself from).

“Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not ‘support’ the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?,” wrote Mo’Nique in a lengthy open letter she shared on Instagram. “The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers?”

Mo’Nique also brought up her old beef with Oprah; that she was blackballed for a not promoting Precious, and got burned by Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry. As you may recall, last time Mo’Nique invited the aforementioned to “suck her d*ck.”

She was more civil this time, writing:

My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word?

Is Mo’Nique picking the right hill to do battle on or nah? Let us know what you think in the comments. Peep the full letter below.

Dear @oprah,

I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you “always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the “silver lining”. You also said “if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment”. When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?

The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers? My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word? When I was sixteen and I meet [sic] you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “ you have to work really really hard”. My sixteen year old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life “harder”. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people”. Love you to life,

Mo’Nique

