Cincinnati: Overturned Truck Delayed Traffic On 71 South

If you were traveling to work this morning on 71 and wondered was the traffic was shut down? It’s because there was a Truck overturned and spilled fuel on the road.

Southbound Interstate 71 will remain down to one lane a few more hours while crews clean up a large fuel leak and overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The semi landed on its side on top of the guardrail under the Euclid Road overpass about 5:15 a.m., according to initial emergency communication reports. It struck a pole and caught on fire, dispatchers confirmed.

