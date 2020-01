A local man was in court last week after being accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry out of an Indian Hill home. According to police, Gary Seegers Jr. was working with a cleaning service in Indian Hill when he allegedly walked into the bedroom and stole a pair of diamond earrings. According to court documents, he stole them and sold them to a pawn shop.

SOURCE: WKRC Local 12

