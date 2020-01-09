Joycelyn Savage, 24, is in jail for assault according to Azriel Clary, 22, the young lady with whom she shared a relationship with singer R. Kelly for years.
Yesterday, the two melted social media after a Livestream of them physically fighting was released by Azriel herself. The clips showcased an argument and allegations of statutory rape flew around. Azriel has accused Joycelyn of sleeping with her when she was just a minor.
ABC7 confirms that Savage was charged with a misdemeanor after the fight. It’s unclear if Joycelyn will be charged for anything other than assault at this time. Azriel used twitter to announce that Joycelyn is indeed in jail.
“Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later.”
Azriel also confessed to “lying” for R. Kelly during her Livestream rant. It seems like this won’t be the last we hear from her on this matter.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
The Latest:
- The US Believes Iran May Have Accidentally Shot Down Ukrainian Plane Resulting in Deadly Crash
- Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London With British Boo
- With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup Artist Still Told A Black Woman Her Skin Was ‘Too Dark’ To Color Match
- Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been Arrested For Assault
- Carolina Herrera Is Expanding Her Fashion Brand Up To A Size 20
- GET THE LOOK: Vivica Fox Suited Up In Winter White And You Can Do The Same For Less
- Lizzo Tapped As First Female Act To Headline Bonnaroo Festival
- Onyx “Hoodies Down,” Stormzy “Still Disappointed” & More | Daily Visuals 1.8.20
- New Year Motivation: Watch Lil Nas X Prove That Your Life Can Change DRASTICALLY In A Year
- Regina King To Make Directorial Debut With ‘One Night In Miami’
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been Arrested For Assault was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com