Gucci Mane ft. Rich the Kid “She Miss Me,” Young Thug ft. Nav “Boy Back” & More | Daily Visuals 12.20.19

Hip-Hop’s been going some interesting places with it these past few years as Snoop Dogg and Kanye West have both dropped their Jesus Christ inspired projects, and now Gucci Mane done went and found his own inspiration in the man known as Kris Kringle a.k.a. Santa Clause.

Fresh off his Christmas album “East Atlanta Santa 3,” Gucci Mane comes off with a new Rich The Kid assisted visuals for “She Miss Me” which feature Mane and Rich making it rain in at a private mansion next to the beach where they’re accompanied by a team of bikini-clad women. Not sure how this is related to the holidays but Christmas means different things to everyone these days so it is what it is.

Fellow ATLien, Young Thug meanwhile rides with Canadian crooner, Nav in his visuals for “Boy Back” and speed through the night in a spiffy Rolls with the star ceiling.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tech N9ne featuring Mackenzie Nicole, Pink Sweat$, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. RICH THE KID – “SHE MISS ME”

YOUNG THUG FT. NAV – “BOY BACK”

TECH N9NE FT. MACKENZIE NICOLE – “YEAH NO!”

PINK SWEAT$ – “BODY AIN’T ME”

RO JAMES – “LAST TIME”

PRETTY SAVAGE FT. G HERBO – “KU”

J GREEN – “HEAVY”

W8OTW FT. LIL FLIP & TUM-TUM – “CHANCES”

KALI UCHIS – “SOLITA”

