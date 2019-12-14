XXXTentacion ft. Tory Lanez & Movado “Hot Gyal,” Yo-Yo ft. Patient Picasso, Brittany B & Tyeler Reign “Out Of Control” & More | Daily Visuals 12.13.19

It seems out of nowhere we’ve been getting a steady stream of new XXXTentacion visuals off his project Bad Vibes Forever, but hey, ain’t no one complaining.

For the latest posthumous XXXtentacion release we get some new visuals for the Tory Lanez and Movado assisted “Hot Gyal” which features a gang of lingerie-draped women in the heavens while Tory and Movado kick it with bikini clad exotics in the jungle. X would approve.

Elsewhere the OG female MC known as Yo-Yo shows she still got some work cooking up in the kitchen and in her clip for “Out Of Control” gets her cougar on and throws up with her day one crew out on the west coast.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Reese, NLE Choppa, and more.

XXXTANTACION FT. TORY LANEZ & MOVADO – “HOT GYAL”

YO-YO FT. PATIENT PICASSO, BRITTANY B & TYLER REIGN – “OUT OF CONTROL”

LIL REESE – “COME OUTSIDE”

WIFISFUNERAL FT. YBN NAHMIR – “PEACE SIGN”

NLE CHOPPA – “SIDE”

$TUPID YOUNG – “WIT’ ME”

LIL POPPA – “GOD’S HAND”

EL CAMINO & 38 SPESH – “STOVE TOPS”

KAASH PAIGE – “64’”

TONE TONE FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “TRAP LEVELS”

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST – “BEETLEJUICE”

