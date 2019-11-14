Balmain is known for creating some of the most beautiful, high-end designs. Puma has a long history of creating stylish, comfortable athleisure clothing. Together, both brands will birth a boxing-inspired unisex collection that is sure to take this upcoming fashion season by storm.

Puma Ambassador Cara Delevingne will be an active face in this campaign. In a statement Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of Balmain said, “Cara is a good friend, and this is the fruit of a shared vision. Everyone involved —- PUMA, Balmain, Cara and me -— was determined to create something timeless. Above all, we knew that our message needed to be a strong one, reflecting exactly who we are and what we believe in.”

Cara gave teasers of the collection on her Instagram page. In a statement she said, “PUMA has always represented team work and empowerment so the idea of doing a partnership with Olivier seemed very fitting.”

Via the Balmain website, Olivier explains the reason for the collection’s theme. “Boxing is a uniquely positive, motivating force. It gives you the confidence to stick up for yourself and defend others. Today we do need to push back, protect inclusion and defend everyone’s right to be exactly who they want to be… That’s always been a key message for me and it’s at the heart of the collaboration.”

The capsule collection will be available for purchase on November 21st on the Puma website, the Balmain website, and select retailers. What do you think? Will you be shopping this collaboration?

Balmain and Puma Collaborate On A Boxing-Inspired Unisex Collection To Encourage Sticking Up For Yourself was originally published on hellobeautiful.com