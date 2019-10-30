Forever 21 Closing 200 Stores

Recently, the department store Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy, and now the company has announced that they will be closing 200 stores in order to get back on their feet.

Forever 21 is just another retail chain that’s feeling the effects of more consumers choose to shop online and need to change their sales plan to keep their business afloat.

The company will also leave most international markets to focus more on a smaller stable of stores in the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America.

