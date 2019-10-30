CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Forever 21 Closing 200 Stores

Recently, the department store Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy, and now the company has announced that they will be closing 200 stores in order to get back on their feet.

Forever 21 is just another retail chain that’s feeling the effects of more consumers choose to shop online and need to change their sales plan to keep their business afloat.

The company will also leave most international markets to focus more on a smaller stable of stores in the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America.

Forever 21 Closing 200 Stores  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’…
 12 hours ago
10.31.19
Blue Meth Ft. Method Man “Winnebago,” A$AP Ferg…
 15 hours ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected…
 16 hours ago
10.31.19
N.O.R.E Dubs ‘Jesus Is King’ Trash, Calls Out…
 16 hours ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close