Meek Mill was in attendance for a town hall meeting in Philadelphia on policing.

During the forum, the rapper asked that there be “transparency and accountability” as the city searches for the next police commissioner.

He also asked for citizens and law enforcement to work together to find solutions in matters that affect the public.

Meek Mill Wants Police Accountability was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted October 30, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: