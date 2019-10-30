Lil Wayne: I Only Listen to Myself

Lil Wayne sat down with the Bumbu Room to discuss his “guilty pleasure” music. Wayne said that he mostly listens to music other than hip-hop, but when he does he “listens to his damn self.”

Anita Baker, Blink-182, Judas Priest, TechN9ne, Keith Sweat, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, and Nirvana are some of the artists Lil Wayne enjoys listening to.

The “Mona Lisa” rapper has listened to some hip-hop other than himself, he spoke about the new hip-hop calling it different than what he grew up with.

“Back in the G, you had to spit your heart out. Now it’s changed. Let’s just make something that it’s cool to hear, we don’t have to listen to it—listening is different than hearing,” says Wayne. “So when we hear it, we like it, it’s all good, so that makes it easier for me.”