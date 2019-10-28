CLOSE
R&B Singer Summer Walker: ‘I Hate Taking Showers’!

Summer Walker at Z107.9 Summer Jam

R&B vocalist Summer Walker is making news again today – in the wake of telling fans that she doesn’t have faith in washing up.

Indeed, even before owning the questionable expressions, Summer was viewed as being “cleanly tested” by fans. Truth be told, some even ventured to such an extreme as called the pretty vocalist “filthy looking.”

Well, Summer’s latest remarks are probably going to sustain into the “grimy” bits of gossip.

As indicated by Summer, she likes to wash herself utilizing a “washing bowl” rather than cleaning up or a shower.

What’s a washing bowl, you inquire? Well, an individual places cleanser and water in the bowl, and afterward utilizes the foamy bowl water to wash herself – now and then utilizing child wipes to tidy up.

Summer Walker is the only woman in the world that hates showers.

