How The Game Went From Having To Pay $1.3 Mill To $7.1 Mill In Civil Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News) Last week, Game with a stunning financial blow, when a trio of Judges upheld a $7.1 million judgement against the rapper.

Game, real name Jayceon Taylor, was on the losing end of a civil lawsuit filed by a woman named Priscilla Rainey.

Rainey competed on Game’s short-lived U.S. reality series “She’s Got Game.”

Rainey sued Game in 2015, claiming he sexually assaulted her during a scene for the reality TV dating show.

He was accused of rubbing Rainey’s vagina and “juggling her breasts” during one scene.

Game lost the lawsuit after he tried to delay several court hearings and eventually skipped the trial altogether.

Priscilla Rainey was “only” awarded $1.13 million in compensatory damages.

She was granted: $6,100 for past medical expenses, $24,000 for future medical expenses, $500,000 for future loss of normal life, $100,000 for past pain and suffering, $200,000 for future pain and suffering, $100,000 for past emotional distress, and $200,000 for future emotional distress.

So how did Game end up having to pay over $7.1 million?

Simply put, his behavior on social media increased the punitive damages awarded to Priscilla Rainey six-fold.

Circuit Judge Diane S. Sykes of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit was one of three judges who issued the final decision regarding the case.

Judge Sykes cited several posts on Game’s social media accounts as the reason Rainey was awarded an extra $6 million.

On November 14th, 2016, Game called the court to inform them he would not be able to make the trial, the same day jury selection started in his trial against Rainey.

The rapper explained he had to undergo two emergency root canals, and even presented a note from dental clinic to the judge.

The Judge called to verify the dental procedure, and an endodontist confirmed the rapper underwent surgery.

However, images from Game’s Snapchat torpedoed his medical excuse, after a judge got a hold of some pictures Game posted just hours after he received his root canals.

“The photos depicted Taylor smoking something in a dark room under pink neon lights at 2:44 a.m. on Monday, November 14,” according to Judge Sykes. “It remained un-clear whether Taylor’s dental issue was a previously known condition or a sudden-onset emergency—a material fact in evaluating whether this was a good-faith excuse for skipping trial or just a ruse.”

The Judge said the images appeared as if Game “was out partying in the middle of the night just a few hours after he placed a call to an ’emergency dental hotline’ and a few hours before he was due in court in Chicago.”

“Taylor’s actions were indicative of somebody who had no intention of appearing at trial,” Judge Sykes explained.

The next issue for Game was his Instagram account.

The infamous messages he posted about Priscilla Rainey being a transsexual were presented during the trial and caused the most damage to Game”s pockets.

The Compton rapper posted a picture of himself wearing boxing gloves and in the caption he labeled Rainey a “thirsty Gatorade mascot of a transvestite” who was involved in ‘Tranny Panty’ activity.”

