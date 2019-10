(AllHipHop News) Justin Bieber has been busy making artwork for his rapper pal Offset.

While the pair have never collaborated in the studio, the “Sorry” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a clip of him working on a canvas and revealed the commission came from a well-known face.

“Finishing an art piece up @offsetyrn asked me to make him,” he captioned the video, referring to the Migos star.

Check out the video and art work here ALLHIPHOP

