The Secret Service Questioned Eminem For Threatening President Donald Trump

(AllHipHop News) Eminem was visited by the Secret Service for dissing U.S. President Donald Trump on two of his albums.

Buzzfeed recently published documents they obtained from the government under the Freedom of Information Act.

An investigation started in December of 2015, when a “concerned citizen” reported Em to the Secret Service.

The person in question was allegedly really a reporter from TMZ.com who sent a copy of the lyrics of the rap star’s song “Framed” from his album Revival.

The agency was also concerned with an interview and BET Cypher freestyle Eminem recited which bashed President Trump and his family.

Things came to a head between The Secret Service and Eminem when the rap star met with agents in person in January of 2018.

According to Buzzfeed, Eminem began rapping the lyrics out loud as the agents read his various verses.

The news of the visit confirms Em was telling the truth on his song “The Ringer” from his album Kamikaze when he rapped:

“Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him /Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said ‘only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'”

Read more at ALLHIPHOP

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: