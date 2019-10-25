Post Malone And Drake To Battle It Out For Top Honors At American Music Awards

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Post Malone will be the artist to beat at the 2019 American Music Awards after landing seven nominations.

The “Rockstar” hitmaker is in the running for the top prize of Artist of the Year, alongside Drake, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Halsey, while he will also do battle with Drake in the Favorite Artist categories for Rap/Hip-Hop and Pop/Rock.

Malone’s other nods include Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for Hollywood’s Bleeding, and Collaboration of the Year for “Sunflower” (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), featuring Swae Lee, which is shortlisted for Favorite Song – Pop/Rock, too.

Grande and Billie Eilish are also poised for a big night, landing six nominations apiece, with Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X just behind with five each.

The new nods give Taylor Swift the chance to make history when the AMAs take place in Los Angeles on November 24th.

