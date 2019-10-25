Kanye West Explains Release Delay For ‘Jesus Is King’

(AllHipHop News) Once again, many fans of Kanye West were expecting his new album, Jesus Is King, to hit DSPs at midnight. However, the project was not released on time.

West posted a tweet explaining the delay. He wrote, “To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’ ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water.’ We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

Yesterday, the G.O.O.D. Music founder revealed the album’s tracklist. Jesus Is King will supposedly include 11 tracks with titles such as “On God,” “Use The Gospel,” and “Jesus Is Lord.”

Kanye also recently sat down for a two-hour interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1. He also showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live for Thursday’s episode of the late-night program.

