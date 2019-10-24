Instagram Placing A Ban On Filters

Instagram is removing all augmented reality filters that depict or promote cosmetic surgery, amid concerns they harm people’s mental health. Effects that make people look like they have had lip injections, fillers or a facelift will be among those banned. Research suggests face-changing filters can make people feel worse about the way they look. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, said the ban was about promoting well-being. The company wants filters to be a positive experience for people, a spokesman said. So be prepared to say goodbye to possibly some of your favorite filters.