We love us some Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The Brit actress wowed us in Wrinkle In Time, shocked us in Black Mirror and made us cry in Beyond The Lights. Most recently, she stunned us with this off-the-shoulder intergalactic Gucci gown she wore to the Rome Film Festival.

Promoting her new film Motherless Brooklyn, on October 17 the 33-year old shut down the red carpet in with this tailored to the Gods astrology-inspired gown that’s adorned with sequins forming the stars and the planets.

She finished off her look with a pair of teardrop pendant earrings and her natural curls pinned back in a loose chignon.

Werk!

Not for nothing, Mbatha-Raw’s look all month has been pretty flawless.

Here she in pink at the Farming premiere in New York.

And at Buzzfeed’s AM to DM show in this adorable jumper dress and curls out. Giving her Mary Tyler Moore vibes.

Here: All smiles in all florals!

Her new film co-starring Oscar winner Edward Norton, Motherless Brooklyn hits theaters on October 30.

Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar In This Intergalactic Gucci Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com