Wendy Williams Places Sex Offender Jacket Firmly On Nicki Minaj’s Husband [Video]

As spotted on Complex the gossip queen made it her business to gather Kenneth Petty all the way together. During a recent segment on The Wendy Williams Show the New Jersey native discussed the star rapper’s recent announcement that she is now a married woman. Wendy capitalized on the opportunity to cast a light on his criminal past. “I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for—he’s a sex offender”.

Naturally she didn’t pump the brakes just yet and went all the way in on the entire situation and then some. “Well, she’s no stranger to that because her brother’s in jail for sex offending” she said. “Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender. So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations.” Yikes.

The media personality also gave her two cents on the “Super Bass” rapper’s shape if she were to have children post marriage. “Can you imagine a burgeoning belly with these burgeoning hips?” Wendy said after predicting that Nicki would be pregnant soon. “I mean, the plastic of it all. She’s gonna have a big belly and she’s short and she’s got the boobs and the hips” she theorized.

Earlier this year it was rumored the two had jumped the broom via small ceremony. Last week Nik made it official with a video posted to her Instagram video that showed matching bride and groom gear. The caption read “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19″.

You can see Wendy do what she does best below.

