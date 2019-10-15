Dave East Reflects On How Hiphop Shaped His Upbringing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
10.15.19
Hulu's "Wu-Tang" Premiere and Reception

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

If you didn’t know, Dave East is part of a historic series on Hulu that follows the story of Wu-Tang. In his interview with Headkrack, the rapper takes a trip down memory lane revealing his rap favorites, who he grew up listening to and what it was like prepping his first studio album, Survival. 

In between music talk, Dave East also let us in on the emotional day he sent his daughter to school for the first time this year and how his parents influenced his own educational experience. 

Watch: 

 

