Zendaya’s All-Black Glam Squad Named One Of The Top 15 In Hollywood

Black-on-black-on-black….that’s the color scheme on one of the two covers of the Hollywood Reporter’s “Glam Squads” issue, featuring its seventh annual list of the Top 15 most influential hairstylists and makeup artists. Zendaya’s team, which includes tress-whisperer Ursula Stephen and face-maker Sheika Daley  and image architect” Law Roach, are also all black. So the cover is literally all black everything and we love it!

These ladies are one of Hollywood’s most dynamic teams. They have transformed the now 23-year-old from Disney kid to a fashion icon. Daya’s rise now includes her own collection with Tommy Hilfiger, a contract with Lancôme, a starring role and production credit on Euphoria, projects in development and shut-it-down status on red carpets from the Oscars to the Met Gala, where this year Zendaya celebrated what she called “a fairy-tale ending to [her] Disney days” as “Zenderella,” a nickname coined by Daley.

“Law wanted to embody the whole look from the movie, from the dress to the hair to the makeup,” Daley said.

These ladies weren’t the only all-black team recognized by the Hollywood Reporter; Cynthia Erivo appeared with her team, hairstylist Coree Moreno and makeup artist Terrell Mullin.

“They are not a team to me, they are more like a family,” says Erivo, while Moreno, the mastermind behind her platinum and pastel hair looks, says working with the Tony, Grammy and Daytime Emmy-award winner is like being “a kid in a candy store—she allows us to go crazy with our creativity.”

And while her role in Harriet is dressed down (because Underground Railroad…duh), Mullin and Moreno will have Erivo serving looks on the press circuit.

“For Harriet press, we plan on making her as glamorous as possible,” says Mullin, while Erivo gladly gives her glam squad free rein: “I love it all, I do not discriminate.”

Zazie Beetz has an all-black beauty team behind her looks. Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway and makeup artist Tyron Machhausen keep Beetz looking flawless on each red carpet she graces.

“In creative tongue, we speak the same way,” says Beetz of her team, while Redway, who styles the tresses of Tessa Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ruth Negga, among others, says “we love bringing elements to the red carpet you have not seen before.”

