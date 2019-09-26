Kodak Black To Release “Lil Bill” Doll

Kodak Black’s new mini-me, ‘Lil Bill’ is Sniper Gang Apparel’s newest! The limited-edition plush toy has been sound-activated, so fans can connect with the incarcerated Kodak until he gets back! Depending on where you squeeze ‘Lil Bill,’ you’ll get one of Kodak’s top five most popular catchphrases such as a “Gleeeeeeee,” and “Lemme drink the boat!” When fans order “Lil Bill,’ he’ll come delivered with a pre-addressed postcard so they can write personal letters to Kodak while he’s in jail. The limited-edition merchandise is exclusively listed on the Sniper Gang Appeal site for $59.99 before shipping. Only one set of these replicas have been manufactured, and once they sold out they will not be restocked.