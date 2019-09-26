Antonio Brown Still Being Recruited

Antonio Brown tweeted Sunday that he would not be playing in the NFL anymore, but it may not be over just yet!

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said, “I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” on Warren Sapps “99 Problems” podcast. “I know there’s been a lot of speculation as to whether or not that means he’s not going to proceed with the NFL,” the agent said, “but taking online college courses to get your degree or your post-graduate degree is something that I would recommend to every client. … I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Antonio Brown has been going through a lot of controversy surrounding his pending investigation with the NFL for the claims against him for sexual assault. It has been hard to determine his standpoint with the NFL at this point with new updates coming out every day. His agent gave the following statement:

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the podcast. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career…It’s a very difficult time for him, not playing,” Rosenhaus said of the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Brown agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $15 million, with a $9 million signing bonus, on Sept. 7. He played one game before being released.