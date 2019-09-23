The internet detectives were out in full force after Kim Kardashian revealed something that not many knew while being featured in a recent podcast.

Kim K was on Jonathan Cheban’s podcast called Foodgod when the host asked her to reveal something that most people didn’t know. That’s when she admitted to being in a Tupac music video all the way back in 1994. Kim also reveals she wasn’t even 18 when it happened, and also that she never actually met Tupac himself.

It didn’t take fans on Twitter long to dig up the footage. The song is called All About U.

You can see her appearance at the 3:05, 3:27 and 4:22 marks.

Can you tell that was Kanye’s future wife?

Kim Kardashian Was in a Tupac Music Video When She Was 14

Written By: Matty Willz Posted September 23, 2019

