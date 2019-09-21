Chris Brown Slides Into Rihanna’s Comments After Latest Post

Rihanna is not slowing down.

Over the past few months, she has been showing off her Fenty line with various photos on social media looking as good as ever.

While fans continuously wait for her new album, they were given a gift with her Savage X lingerie fashion show from this past New York Fashion Week airing on Amazon Prime.

To promote the new line, she modeled one of the items on Instagram.

Chris brown couldn’t help but share his thoughts, as he slid under her comments three different times.

First time with a surprised emoji. Second comment he said, “I wanna be the lamp.” Third comment only featured a smirk emoji.

Watch the preview of her fashion show below.

