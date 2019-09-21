T.I Sends Thoughtful Message To Kanye West After He Was Upset He Met Trump!

Last year T.I was not fond of Kanye West spending time with Donald Trump.

If you remember, Kanye West gave Donald Trump praise during their White House meeting.

Around that time, T.I said he was “ashamed” to have worked with Kanye.

“At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you,” he wrote. “I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!!”

Today T.I is making it known that it’s all love between him and Kayne. Take a look:

