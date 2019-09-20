Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, and her husband of 2 years, Marc Daly are calling it quits!

The couple married back in June of 2017 and during the marriage, the two conceived their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, on November 8th 2018th. It is unclear why the couple is choosing to cut ties, however, both Kenya and Daly have come forward announcing their separation and are requesting privacy during this time. The couple was just spotted on Tuesday together earlier this week at an event in Atlanta and had their first Tv appearance as a family this Monday on the Tamron Hall Show. Kenya and Daly both plan on raising their daughter in a healthy co-parenting relationship as they stated in an interview with People magazine.