Ring Ring Ring…New Iphone Alert

The brand new and anticipated iPhone gets released today. However, according to the inquirer, it will only be released to those individuals who pre-order the new device. Ones’ that are familiar with Apple and their products know that Apple releases new MAC products every September. Apple unveiled its 2019 iPhone lineup which includes the iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 11 started shipping set on begin on 20 September, with pre-orders kicking off a week earlier on the 13th of September. All iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are now shipping between the 2nd and 9th of October, while the iPhone 11 is shipping from 25th of September.

Apple has announced that, here in Blighty, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max is available from £1,099 and £1,149, respectively, despite fetching $999 and $1,099 in the US.

The “entry-level” iPhone 11, which can be picked up in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations, will be available £729; that’s £70 less than last year’s iPhone XR.