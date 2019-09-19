Issa Rae Plans To Remake Movie: Set It Off

Frankie wants to blow up a bank! SET IT OFF!

The creator of HBO’s hit show Insecure Issa Rae, is remaking and will likely star in a reimagining of the 1996 cult classic ‘Set It Off’. The original ‘Set It Off’ starred Queen Latifah, JadaPinkett–Smith, Vivia Foxand Kimberly Elise as four friends who, when pushed to the edge, resort to bank robbing to make ends meet. Rae is producing the new project alongside Montrel McKay through her company Issa Rae Productions, THR reported. Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster are writing the script and Rae may also star in the new film. A stage adaptation of “Set It Off,” by Je’Caryous Entertainment, premiered in Atlanta in March 2018. Earlier this month, Rae, executive producer of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” gave a sneak peek into the filming of the fourth season of her Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series, “Insecure.” Set it off continues to inspire fans and with the success of Insecure the people are excited to see the outcome of this project!