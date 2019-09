Welp it looks like there is a new couple in town…Y.G. and Kehlanie are officially an item!

via: TheYBF

The 24-year-old singer was spotted leaving the KITH NYFW Runway Show with the 29-year-old Compton rapper, then they headed to paparazzi hot spot TAO Downtown for a “private dinner.” Yup, they’re officially official now.

NEW COUPLE ALERT: Y.G. & Kehlani Go Public All Boo’d Up was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Bijou Star Posted September 6, 2019

