Eddie Murphy Says He’s Going On First Tour In 35 Years

OG comedian Eddie Murphy is headed back on his first stand-up comedy tour in 5 years.

It’s been 35 years since Eddie Murphy’s been back at “SNL.” So it’s only right he turns the epic moment of his return into an even bigger moment. He’s going on tour!

Bit first, Eddie’s set to return to his former place of employment at 30 Rock – “Saturday Night Live” – where he grew into the comedy legend he is now. He’s hosting the pre-Christmas show on December 21st. Yasssss!

